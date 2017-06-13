Cowboys begin final week of offseason program with minicamp
The annual offseason program for the Dallas Cowboys kicked-off minicamp on Tuesday afternoon, marking the final portion of the month-long period prior to training camp in late July.
Minicamp, unlike the last three weeks of OTA’s, is mandatory for all current members of the roster.
And while the structure of practice will remain the same as the last few weeks in regards to structure and drills, head coach Jason Garrett is approaching this final week as if it was the regular season.
Garrett plans on conducting the usual post-practice meetings, plus increasing the tempo and intensity, simulating a typical game week.
But going into this final period, the evaluation has been solid for Garrett’s team, with a lot of accountability coming from players attending OTA’s.
“We're fortunate that we have a lot of guys that live in Dallas and a lot of guys that like to be around our facility -- guys that like to come to work and work together,” Garrett said about the great work done voluntarily coming into this week. “I think that's really benefited our team and has laid a good foundation up to this point.”
Now Garrett hopes that enthusiasm of getting to work continues during the upcoming month-long break prior to training camp.
“We have a month or so, so we encourage guys to get away, but continue to work out because we'll be in training camp before we know it and you have to take advantage of this time to get ready," he said.
